Cyclone Montha: PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM, officials directed to take precautionary measures

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in places where there is scope for rains and floods in light of cyclone Montha, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Naidu over the phone and enquired about the cyclone, following which IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been asked to coordinate with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The CM held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

"The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," an official release said.

Naidu instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

Later, the weather system is expected to move further north-northwestwards to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 110 kmph