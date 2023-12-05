Cyclone 'Michaung' landfall process to complete in next 2 hours: IMD

VISHAKAPATNAM: India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung', which began earlier in the day near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to be complete in the next 2 hours.

According to the IMD, the severe cyclonic storm Michaung has moved northwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour during the past 6 hours and is now crossing the coast with a windspeed of 90-100 kilometres per hour, gusting to 110 kilometres per hour. The landfall process will complete in the next 2 hours. the Met department added.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm "Michaung" over west-central Bay of Bengal along and off South Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1330 hours IST of December 5, 2023, over Andhra Pradesh coast near latitude 15.65°N and longitude 80.25°E close to the south of Bapatla, about 30 km southwest of Bapatla. It is now crossing the coast with windspeed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The landfall process will be completed during the next 2 hours," IMD posted on X. Earlier in the day, speaking about rainfall recorded in Andhra Pradesh, Sunanda, the IMD Director said, "It's the highest rainfall recorded in Nellore, near about 21 highest rainfall in Babatla and 15 cm in Machilipatnam.

Many areas recorded heavy to very heavy and even extreme heavy rainfall was also received. Still, in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, these rainfall bands are there. "Today also we will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places. Port warnings. Port warnings still from Machli Patnam to Krishna Patnam in all ports; danger signal number ten is continued. And for Kakinada danger signal number nine and Vishakapatnam to Kalingapatnam ports LC three signals are continued," he added. Meanwhile, Chennai Airport has resumed operations after being temporarily shut down due to heavy rains that caused flooding and waterlogging on the runways, said an airport official.

According to a statement released by the airport authorities, the rains have stopped and the water has receded. However, there is a lot of slush and filth on the runways and taxiways, which is being cleared by four Civilian Firearms Teams (CFTs) and additional manpower.

Amid destruction caused by the severe cyclone 'Michaung' in the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said on Tuesday that the rains received during the cyclone period have exceeded what the state received in 2015.

Addressing the press conference, MK Stalin said, "Even after receiving historical rains, the damages are less compared to previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood."

"Chennai has escaped only because of the desilting works that we did in 4000 crores. In 2015, there were 199 deaths reported but now, even with excessive rains, the death toll is only 8 but still, it could have been averted," Stalin added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres. 5000 workers from other districts are moved to Chennai for the mitigation works. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other top officials are monitoring operations at the Integrated Command &Control Center.

For the Chennai corporation the focus is on prioritizing rescue operations, providing food to individuals relocated to relief centers and clearing roads. The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in relief work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings.