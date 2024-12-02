Cyclone Fengal: Met Department issues heavy rain alert for several parts of South India

AMARAVATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of south India, including North interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, for Tuesday (December 3) as the remnant low-pressure area of Cyclone Fengal persisted over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3.

The report further mentioned heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places, particularly in the ghat districts of Tamil Nadu and areas adjoining Kerala on 2nd December. It will decrease becoming isolated heavy rainfall on December 3.

According to the report, in Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on December 2 and heavy rainfall expected on December 3.

In South Interior Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely on December 2 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 3.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal Karnataka on December 2 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 3, the IMD said.

The remnants of Cyclone Fengal, after making landfall, caused severe flooding in the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Particularly affected was the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated. The people living in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations.

The IMD stated that the depression, a remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours and was centred at 11:30 pm on December 1 (Sunday).

"The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over the north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours and was centered at 23:30 IST on December 1, 2024, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 79.2°E, about 40 km northwest of Villupuram, 70 km west-northwest of Puducherry, about 80 km northwest of Cuddalore, and 140 km southwest of Chennai," the IMD posted on X.

"It is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu during the next six hours. The remnant low-pressure area is expected to emerge over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3, 2024. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Karaikal," the IMD added.