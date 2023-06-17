Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rajasthan records heavy rain

JAIPUR: As an effect of cyclone Biparjoy, the districts of Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur in western Rajastan experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, with winds blowing at 50 to 60 kph.

the last 24 hours, the maximum impact of the cyclone was seen in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer as heavy rainfall was recorded in these districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali for Saturday.

Fourteen trains passing through Barmer have been cancelled. while two flights from Udaipur to Delhi and Mumbai have also been cancelled.

More than 5,000 people of 5 villages of Barmer adjacent to the Pakistan border have been evacuated to safer places.

Due to the effect of Biparjoy, most of the state has been covered by clouds.

Three inches of rainfall was recorded in Churu's Bidasar on Friday night, while strong winds were blowing at a speed of 62 kph in many areas of Sirohi.

In the last 24 hours, maximum rainfall of 5 inch each was recorded at Sedwa in Barmer and Mount Abu in Sirohi.

Intermittent rain continued since Friday night at Sanchore in Jalore district, leading to power cuts in many villages.

Bus and rail service has been completely stopped due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy reached Rajasthan on Friday night. but its speed has decreased. Its effect will remain in the state till Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, rain lashed Jalore, Barmer, Jodhpur, leading to floods in low-lying areas. Trees and electric poles were also uprooted at various places.

Pali's factories have been closed for two days.

Orange alert for heavy rain continues in Jodhpur on Saturday.

In view of this, district collector Himanshu Gupta has given instructions to keep all educational institutions, coaching institutions, gyms, tourist places and summer camps closed in the district.

It is estimated 100 mm of rain will lash some places in Jodhpur on Saturday.