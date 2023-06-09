Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone 'Biparjoy' is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.



It also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days.



"The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced 'Biporjoy') over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly north eastward with a speed of 13 kmph during past six-hours and lay centered at 2.30 p.m. on June 9 over the same region near latitude 15.3 degrees North and longitude 66.9 degrees East, about 740 km west of Goa, 750 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 760 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,070 km south of Karachi," the IMD said in a statement.



"It would intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeast wards during next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during subsequent three days," it said.



The IMD further predicted that along and of the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, squally wind speed, reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail on June 10 and likely to increase to 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph June 13 and 14.



"Sea condition is likely to be rough on June 10 and likely to become rough to very rough during June 11 to 14," it said.



On the monsoon, the IMD said: "In the coming 24 hours, the monsoon is expected to progress into more regions of the central Arabian Sea, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and additional areas of southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal. It is also predicted to reach the remaining parts of Kerala, followed by the northeastern states and certain parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the subsequent two days."



The weather department has forecast severe heat wave conditions in certain pockets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday. In Gangetic West Bengal, the heat wave is expected to continue until Tuesday, while in Odisha and Jharkhand, it is likely to persist until Monday.

