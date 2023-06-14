Begin typing your search...

Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Rajnath Singh speaks to three service chiefs

After reviewing the preparations, Singh said the armed forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency that may arise due to the cyclone.

ByPTIPTI|14 Jun 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Review being done to assess the preparedness ahead of 'Biparjoy' landfall

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

"Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'," Singh said on Twitter.

