Cyclone Biparjoy: Flights at Jamnagar airport suspended till Friday, NOTAM issued

JAMNAGAR: Commercial flight operations at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport will remain suspended till Friday as part of precautionary measures ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

According to the Jamnagar airport director, the airport has issued a NOTAM for three days -- Wednesday-Friday. Diesel and petrol required to operate the airport in an emergency have also been stored.

According to NOTAM, Air India and Star Air have cancelled their scheduled flights. NOTAM means 'Notice to Airmen' -- it is issued at the airport for flights coming from outside.

Also, there are no aircraft in the parking area at the airport. cyclone-biparjoy">Cyclone Biparjoy currently formed in the Arabian Sea along Gujarat coast is likely to make its landfall later today.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was moving north-northeastwards towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast and was around 180 km away from Jakhau port. It will cross Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight.

Coastal districts like Porbandar and Dwarka would have high wind speeds, Very Heavy to Extremely Heavy rainfall, and high tides would be seen on the Gujarat coasts.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Gujarat on Wednesday. The teams are working in order to evacuate people and animals out of low-lying coastal areas safely.

The Indian Army is also prepared to provide relief and resources to the affected areas if the need arises.