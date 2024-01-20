Cyber crimes on the rise as Pran Pratishtha event draws closer: Police

AYODHYA: Cyber crimes are on the rise in the temple town of Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event, the Ayodhya Police cautioned on Saturday.

The police said that given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the city, cybercriminals are taking advantage of people's faith and committing fraud by sending fake QR codes to collect donations in the name of Ram temple, in the name of distributing free prasad to the common people, giving VIP pass and entry pass to visit Ram temple and even by creating a fake website in the name of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

The police have requested citizens not to reply to any unknown person's request or any WhatsApp message sent by any unknown person without verification or donate money to anyone without verification.

The booking for obtaining 'aarti' passes at the Ram Janmobhoomi temple started in December ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Aartis are performed three times a day (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) for Lord Ram Lalla for which passes are generated for the devotees.

The 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals.

Earlier, PM Modi announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day 'Anushthan'.

The idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.