CWC Final 2023: India prays for WC's return to country ahead of ultimate title clash

NEW DELHI: As India gears up to face Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad, temple bells ring loud, havan flames leap high, and prayers for the world cup's return to India sound across the country.

Cricket fans, young and old, have started flocking to temples as they eagerly pray to invoke the blessings of the supreme for Team India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash.

With the much-awaited ICC World Cup finals drawing near, the exhilaration, thrill and ecstasy grip people as they organise special prayers with devotedness and affection so immense that their faith and admiration towards the country's win is contagious. Ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup final clash between India and Australia, fans are really excited, and they are organising puja and offering prayers across the country to pray for India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash.

Fans have already started pouring outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to cheer for India's victory.

Speaking to ANI outside the stadium in Ahmedabad, a fan said, "Everything is in favour of India today. We have specially come from Chennai to watch the match. In the evening Rohit Sharma will hold the trophy. Today we will take the revenge of 2003."

Meanwhile, people performed a special Aarti at the Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Pune and cheered for India's victory in the historic tournament. Prayers were also offered at the Sri Sri Gopal temple at Doboka in Assam's Nagaon district for India's success in the World Cup final against Australia.

Likewise, special prayers were offered at Scindia Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.



The Madurai Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu saw priests and devotees worship deities for India's victory in the final match.





A Bhasma Aarti was performed and blessings were sought from Lord Shiva in Ujjain Mahakal temple for Team India early this morning.

With the same wishes, members of Shivadnya Pratishthan played traditional Maharashtrian Dhol in Nagpur to cheer up team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Earlier on Saturday, Lord Ayyappa devotees performed a special pooja for Team India in Geddavalasa village of Rajam mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The special pooja was performed to the deity by placing photos of Indian players in the presence of Ayyappa.

"We believe that Team India will definitely stand as a world champion. Some are setting up LED screens at different places in Rajam so that the fans can watch the match on big screens," said a devotee.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket stars have started to arrive in Ahmedabad to support the Men in Blue in the World Cup final. India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad. India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai and is aiming for their third title while avenging the heartbreaking loss to mighty Aussies that fateful day in Johannesburg.



