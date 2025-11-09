Culture ministry opens scholarships for young artists

CHENNAI: The Centre for Cultural Resource and Training (CCRT), under the Ministry of Culture, has invited young artists to apply for 400 scholarships from varied cultural fields from November 10 to December 15.



The duration of the scholarship is two years. For the 2025-26 year, the applications have been called in for fields like Indian classical music, Indian classical dance, theatre, mime, visual art, folk, traditional and indigenous arts and light classical music.



Each beneficiary will be paid Rs 5,000 per month for the duration of the scholarship to cover expenses like travelling, books, art materials or other equipment and tuition or training charges.



Applicants must be aged 18-25, and the applications are only received offline. Candidates can visit www.indiaculture.gov.in and www.ccrtindia.gov.in for additional information.