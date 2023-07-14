CUET-UG results by July 17, says UGC chief

NEW DELHI: The results for the CUET-UG will be announced by July 17, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by July 15.

The undergraduate admission process at over 200 universities across the country will begin post the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results.

“Look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG -- 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium,” Kumar pointed out.