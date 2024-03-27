CUET-UG deadline extended till Mar 31

NEW DELHI: The application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 31, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday. As per the original schedule, the deadline was till 11 pm on Tuesday. “The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG has been extended up to 9.50 pm on March 31, based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders,” he said.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 31. In a departure from tradition, the NTA has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.