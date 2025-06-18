CUET-UG 2025: NTA releases provisional answer key

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET-UG 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

The CUET-UG 2025 exams were held between 13 May and 3 June 2025.

The marking scheme for the CUET-UG 2025 exam is +5 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer and nil marks for the unattempted questions.

Candidates can challenge or object the CUET Answer Key 2025 for wrong or incorrect answers.

In order to challenge the answer key, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 and can raise objections till 11 PM of June 20.