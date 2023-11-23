Begin typing your search...

CRPF constable injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

ByPTIPTI|23 Nov 2023 8:47 AM GMT
CHAIBASA: A CRPF constable was injured on Thursday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in a forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IED, planted by banned CPI (Maoists), exploded in the forest near Hesabandh village in Muffasil when a team of security personnel from CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police was carrying out the operation against the red rebels, a statement by police said.

A Central Reserve Police Force constable (174 battalion), identified as Hafizur Rahman, suffered injuries in the blast and was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment, it said.

The condition of the constable was stated to be stable, it said, adding that the combing operation in Maosist-affected areas was still on.

Earlier last week, a CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured in an IED blast in a forest in Goilkera.

PTI

