CPI(M) welcomes move to give reservation to staff in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to provide reservations to its non-judicial staff.

"Welcome move: Supreme Court introduces reservations for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters' kin in non-judicial staff," Baby said in a post on X.

"A historic step by Justice (B R) Gavai. Still, judicial appointments need reservation!" he said.

The politburo of the Left party also issued a statement lauding the move. "The Communist Party of India (Marxist) welcomes the Supreme Court's decision to introduce reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in its staff recruitment process. The court has also extended reservations to persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and dependents of freedom fighters," the statement said.

"In a significant move, the Chief Justice has initiated the implementation of a roster system for the recruitment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Supreme Court's non-judicial staff," it added.

"The party appreciates the initiative taken by Honourable Chief Justice B R Gavai to amend the recruitment rules, facilitating this long-awaited and important reform in the appointment of non-judicial court staff," the CPI(M) said.

"This decision marks a welcome step toward the partial fulfilment of the longstanding demand of the social justice movement to extend reservations to sectors that have so far remained outside the ambit of affirmative action," the party said.

The apex court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staff belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees.

According to the circular and the model roster now in effect, SC employees will get a 15-per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5-per cent quota in promotions.

According to the policy, the quota benefits will be available to registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants.