CPI(M) accuses Kerala Governor of working on RSS direction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM state secretary M V Govindan has criticised Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and alleged that he is working on the directions of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday.

Govindan's statement came against the backdrop of an ongoing controversy over defamatory posters of the governor being placed on the campus of Calicut University.

"The dangerous situation prevails in the state as without understanding the dignity of the post he (Arif Muhammad Khan) is holding, the governor is conducting meetings with Sangh Parivar leaders and issuing statements based on those meetings."

"A Governor's post is very important the same is Chancellor's post and there is no need to teach him about the correct stand he has to take towards the students, organisations, democratic organisations. However, forgetting that he is trying to ensure his next post after the completion of his tenure as governor," said Govindan.

Further, in a stern manner, Govindan said, "This will not work here. If the governor thinks that he can take Kerala into the stands of the RSS and BJP and saffronize Kerala by frightening, it will not work here. Kerala government, LDF or democratic alliance will not accept it." The Students' Federation of India staged a protest against the governor and did not allow him to enter Calicut University. Arif Muhammad Khan went out of the University guest house on Monday.





"They will protest because they are holding a privileged post in the University...I don't need any protection. CPIM has illegally appointed party workers at the university. People in Kerala know all these and they are with me," said Khan while speaking to the media in Kozhikode.







