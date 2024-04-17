"CPI (M) poll promise of eliminating nuclear weapons will weaken the country's security:" Rajnath Singh

KASARAGOD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacked CPI (M)'s poll manifesto for promising to eliminate nuclear weapons, stating that both of India's neighbours have nuclear weapons and in such a situation, it will compromise the nation's security.

"Destroying India's nuclear weapons is nothing less than playing with the country's security and it is a conspiracy to weaken the country's security," Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh was in Kasaragod district of Kerala to address a public meeting. Later in the day, he will address two more meetings in Kannur.

Notably, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- which is part of the INDIA bloc -- in its manifesto which was released on Thursday has promised "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction including chemical and biological weapons."

He said that the LDF and UDF are planning a joint 'Money Heist' at the centre. The BJP will not let this happen, as the people of India have decided 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'.

Left parties and Congress are twin brothers (erta) when it comes to corruption and looting of public money but their game is about to end in Kerala as well, he said.

Attacking left parties, he said, "Once the public kicked the left party out of Tripura and Bengal, then there is no entry for them into power. Whether it is Congress or the Left Party, whenever they get exposed in public, their game is over. This is the reason that, whichever state they are kicked out of, the doors of that state are always closed for them."

"Can you trust Congress and the LDF? Because in Kerala, both parties are fighting against each other, but in Delhi, the same Congress and Left do 'Modiram matal' (join hands) to increase friendship," he added.

He also said that Congress won the last election in Tamil Nadu in 1962. Congress also won the last election in UP-Gujarat-Bihar around four decades ago. At present, in many states of the country, Congress does not have a single Member of Parliament.

The BJP has pledged in its manifesto that their government will work for coastline protection. It will benefit the fishermen community of Kerala, Singh said.

"We will save the livelihood of the fishermen community, which has been ruined by LDF-UDF in the past years," he said.

During his address, he promised that the BJP would also create new eco-tourism centres in Kerala. Tribal families in the state will get great benefits from the homestay opportunities.

Talking about the achievements of his government, he said, "The BJP government brought back nurse sisters from Iraq who were stuck in the middle of the war. When civil war broke out in Sudan, Indians were evacuated in difficult circumstances."

Attacking other political parties in the state, he said the Congress Party is still running with the thinking of the 19th century. LDF is also dependent on an outdated ideology. Communism ended in the place where it originated. The cultures of these two parties do not match the great culture of Kerala.