Court seeks ED's response on Kejriwal's plea for permission to consult his doctor

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference.

In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

The judge directed the ED to file its reply by April 18, when the court is likely to take up the matter.

Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there.

"Why is ED opposing if I (Kejriwal) am taking care of my health?" Kejriwal's counsel asked.

The court had on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections".