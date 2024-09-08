Coupling of Magadh Express breaks, train splits into two near Bihar's Buxar

PATNA: The coupling of Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations, they said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "... the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations."

"The incident occurred when the train passed Twiniganj….it uncoupled between coach no S-7, the 13th from train engine and coach no S-6, the 14th from the engine between Twininganj- Raghunathpur in down line. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest", said the CPRO.

Train traffic on the down line is affected for some time, said the CPRO, adding it will be restored in an hour or so.

An inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said.