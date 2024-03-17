Country has scripted new cale: Haryana CM Saini

HARYANA: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the country has scripted a new chapter of development during ten years rule of the Narendra Modi government. Saini also said that people of Haryana, like in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, will this time too give all the 10 seats to ''Modi ji's kitty''. Powered By Polling in Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

''Country has progressed at a fast pace and has scripted a new chapter of development under Modi ji's leadership during past ten years,'' Saini, who was accompanied by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, told reporters in Panchkula after paying obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple this evening. Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked towards upliftment of poor and weaker sections, and has taken several initiatives for welfare of various sections.

The trust of every section has increased in the Modi government, he added. The chief minister further said India's prestige has risen globally under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Saini, meanwhile, took on senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala for suggesting that all opposition parties should join hands and put up a joint candidate for the Karnal assembly bypolls, saying this shows their nervousness. Report Ad Chautala, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kurukshetra, had said that those who want to oust the BJP should join hands and put up a joint candidate.

The INLD leader had said that he would be the first person to whole-heartedly support that candidate. ''He has to appeal the Congress and other members of 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' that they will put up a joint candidate in the polls against the BJP. They are forced to do so as Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar governments at the Centre and in Haryana have done so many works for public welfare,'' Saini said.

''That is why they (opposition) are trying to join hands now, but they will not succeed. I want to tell the INLD leader that this kind of agenda (experiment) had earlier been used by the 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh where they failed because Modi ji's works speak for themselves,'' he added. Saini further said the ''people of Haryana will give all 10 Lok Sabha seats (to the BJP) and the state will play an important role in making Modi the prime minister for the third time''.

Polling for Haryana's Karnal assembly seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will be held on May 25. Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal assembly seat, which he won twice in 2014 and 2019, on Wednesday after he was replaced by Saini as the chief minister. Khattar has been named as the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

While vacating the Karnal assembly seat for Saini, Khattar had said the newly-appointed chief minister will ''take care'' of the constituency now. The BJP on Tuesday replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.