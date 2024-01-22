Countdown to 'Pran Pratishtha': Ayodhya gears up for grand ceremony, celebrations begin

AYODHYA: Anticipation peaks as the day of the grand occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya arrives. The excited crowd, singing and dancing to the tune of Ram bhajans, could be seen in every part of the holy city as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is about to begin today.





Folk artists were seen performing outside the temple.





"I'm here to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. I'm so happy and consider myself blessed," said one of the attendees at the ceremony.

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. A large number of devotees were also seen gathered outside the temple on Monday early morning.





"I feel very fortunate to have gotten the chance to be here today, to witness and experience this holy atmosphere," Abhishek, who came to attend the Pran Pratishtha, said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event. Speaking to ANI, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police.

It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow." Besides, elaborate seating arrangements have been made for invitees.

There will be a sector-wise deployment of officials and personnel overseeing the security and arrangements. The entire district is equipped with around 10,000 CCTV cameras, and coordination with central and state agencies has been established, the special DG said. People of the Hindu community across the globe are gearing up for grand celebrations, showcasing their unbridled enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.











