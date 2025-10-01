Cough syrup linked to deaths of two children in Rajasthan, 22 batches of the drug banned

PUNE: A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and others falling sick in the state over the last two weeks, prompting authorities to ban 22 batches of the drug and order an inquiry, officials said on Wednesday.

The syrup was distributed through government health centres.

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak told reporters that the department has received complaints of children falling ill after consuming the cough syrup.

"Our drug inspector has collected samples from Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur, and the test reports are expected within three days. The syrup should not be administered to children below five years of age," he said.

The matter came to light after a five-year-old from Sikar district died on Monday, hours after being administered the medicine prescribed at a community health centre.

Rohitashwa Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Dadiya police station, said that Nitish, son of Mukesh Sharma, was given cough syrup at Chirana community health centre on Sunday evening. The child's condition worsened at night, and he died on Monday morning while being taken to the hospital.

ASI Kumar told PTI that while the child's parents refused to file a complaint or get the post-mortem done, his maternal grandfather has lodged a complaint.

The case drew attention to an earlier incident on September 22 in Bharatpur, where two-year-old Samrat Jatav died after his mother gave him the same syrup prescribed at a local health centre.

His grandmother Nehni Jatav told reporters, "Three of my grandchildren took the syrup. Two eventually woke up after vomiting, but Samrat never regained consciousness. We only realised later that the medicine was the cause."

Meanwhile, it was reported that a senior doctor who consumed the syrup to prove its safety allegedly fell unconscious. Dr Tarachand Yogi, in-charge of the Bayana community health centre, took a dose on September 24 in front of worried parents. Eight hours later, he was found unconscious in his car.

Doctors confirmed that eight other children aged between one and five years fell ill in Banswara district after consuming the syrup last week.

Following the deaths, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the syrup and ordered immediate recall of the existing stock.

"Doctors have been asked to stop prescribing the syrup. Samples from all 22 batches are being tested, and supplies from Kayson Pharma have been halted," Jai Singh, executive director for quality control at Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, told reporters.

Over 1.33 lakh bottles of the syrup were distributed in the state since July, officials said.

At least 8,200 bottles remain in stock at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, but authorities have instructed that they should not be given to patients.

The Rajasthan health department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.