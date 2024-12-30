Contractor death: BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe, Priyank Kharge's resignation

BENGALURU: Mounting pressure on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the BJP on Monday reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into the contractor's suicide and resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge.

The party warned that if its demands are not met, they would lay siege to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Kalaburagi in January.

"The Kharge family is very powerful and the state police cannot investigate them and there is no possibility of impartial investigation. Hence, the matter should be handed over to the CBI," BJP state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal on December 26 allegedly died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step. He alleged that he was receiving death threats to pay rupees one crore to Kapanur who rejected the charges.

Priyank Kharge too said he had no role in the case as the suicide note did not name him. He also demanded an inquiry into the case to bring out the truth.

The BJP further intesified its pressure on the government.

Vijayendra said the entire police department in and around Kalaburgi district is under the clutches of the Kharge family.

"Without further delay the Chief minister Siddaramaiah should get the resignation of Priyank Kharge. Our second request is, the matter should be handed over to the CBI," he said.

Vijayendra also demanded that the Panchal family should be given protection and a compensation of rupees one crore.

One of the family members should be given a government job, he added.

On the next course of action, BJP state president said his party will wait till January 3 to see if the Chief minister orders CBI inquiry.

"Or else BJP will stage a massive protest in Kalaburgi on January 4 and we will also lay siege to Kharge's house," he added.

Vijayendra said there was another important aspect mentioned in Sachin Panchal's suicide note that there was a conspiracy to eliminate MLA Basavaraj Mattimud, BJP leaders Chandru Patil, Manikanth Rathod and a pontiff Siddalinga Swami.

"Contract killers were from Maharashtra, which is a very serious matter," he added.