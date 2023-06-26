Continuous killing of Sikhs in Peshawar is condemnable: BJP

NEW DELHI: Condemning the killing of a Sikh man in Pakistan's Peshawar city, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said that the continuous attacks on a minority community showed that "the government there is not taking any action." "The continuous killing of Sikhs in Peshawar is condemnable, the government there is not taking any action. In the recent few hours, one Manmohan Singh was killed and one Trilok Singh was injured, but these incidents are happening continuously for the last two-three years. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is claiming responsibility for the attack. The government there should take action on it. And I expect the central government here and MEA will also worry about it," the BJP spokesperson said.

Lashing out at "so-called liberals" inside the country, Singh said, "The so-called liberals, here, who talk about the rights of minorities, why are they silent about Pakistan? They should voice against it." On Saturday, Manmohan Singh was murdered by unidentified assailants in Kakshal locality of Peshawar, The News International reported.

"Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal," a spokesman for the capital city police said on Saturday night. He was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The official said senior police officials and investigation teams have rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other evidence, reported The News International.

A day earlier another Sikh was shot and injured in the Dabgari area of the Peshawar. The second incident in two days triggered concerns among the locals. It's the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Singh, 63, received a fatal gunshot to the head.

In April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, gunmen killed two members of the Sikh community. Last year, in May, two Sikh traders--Kuljeet and Ranjit Singh- - were murdered on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Asian Lite International reported.

In September last year too, Satnam Singh, a Sikh Unani medicine practitioner was shot down inside his clinic in Peshawar, the report added.