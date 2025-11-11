Conspirators behind Delhi blast will not be spared: PM Modi

THIMPHU: The conspirators behind the Delhi car blast will not be spared as the probe agencies investigating it will get to the bottom of the case to bring those responsible for it to justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi said he came to Thimpu with a "heavy heart" in view of the incident in Delhi.

The prime minister said throughout Monday night, he was in touch with the probe agencies investigating the blast. Twelve people were killed on Monday evening after a car exploded near the Red Fort.

"For centuries, India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond. Therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion," he said.

"But today I have come here with a heavy heart. The horrific incident that occurred in Delhi last evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them," Modi said.

"Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind it will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," Modi said.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led a prayer in presence of thousands of Bhutanese at the Changlimethang stadium for the victims of the Delhi blast.

The Bhutanese leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of precious lives in the explosion in Delhi and offered special prayers for all those affected by the blasts, Indian officials said.

In Delhi, investigators were probing the blast as a possible terror attack and zeroed in on a Kashmir-based doctor, who was driving the car that exploded. Dr Umar Nabi is believed to have died in the blast.The Jammu and Kashmir police has already taken a DNA sample from his mother to establish the connection.

The Delhi Police last night said nine people were killed in the blast and several others sustained injuries. The death toll went up to 12 with three people succumbing to their injuries, it said on Tuesday.

In his address at the event in Thimphu, Modi conveyed warm wishes of the people of India to the former king and to the people of Bhutan.

The prime minister highlighted the fourth king's transformative tenure that saw the emergence of Bhutan as a "modern nation-state" and as a constitutional democratic monarchy.

Under the fourth king's leadership, Bhutan introduced the unique concept of gross national happiness, blending economic growth with sustainability, Modi said.

The fourth king of Bhutan is a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation, Modi said.

He played a decisive role in establishing democratic systems in Bhutan and establishing peace in border areas, Modi said.