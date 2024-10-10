Conrad Sangma mourns Ratan Tata's death, recalls his contribution to Meghalaya during COVID-19

SHILLONG: Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday recalled the contribution of the Tatas in the hill state during COVID-19 and also for promoting football's baby league.

While the former chairman of Tata conglomerates has never visited Meghalaya, the chief minister said the state benefitted through his many programs, including a grassroots football program.

"The Tata Trust had supported India's first grassroots football program, and the league organised for young footballers was a remarkable success," the chief minister told PTI.

"When we were facing large challenges during COVID-19, you know, supplies of different products were given by the Tata Trust. Our state was one of the beneficiaries," he said.

According to the CM, that is the kind of impact that a person like Ratan Tata can have.

Condoling the industrialist's death, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Ratan Tata was known not just because of how he transformed the industry and the Tata Group but also for all his philanthropic work, especially his kindness to people of all states.

"I think he will be remembered mostly for his kindness, humility and simplicity," Sangma said.