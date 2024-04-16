Congress will raise tea workers' wages in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi

TITABOR: Leading a roadshow in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat district of Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said daily wages of tea garden workers will be hiked if the opposition alliance wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a huge crowd while taking part in a roadshow here, she claimed the ruling party also wants to "change" the Constitution and if that happens, the common people of the country will suffer the most.

"When I came to Assam and visited tea gardens before assembly polls 2-3 years ago, I had promised to raise the wages if Congress formed the government. But you chose BJP and the wages were not raised from around Rs 250.

"I am again telling you that our manifesto has guaranteed to increase the wages of tea garden workers if we form the government at the Centre," Vadra said.

She also claimed that the ruling party will "change" the Indian Constitution if it returns to power for the third term and the common people will suffer the most after their rights are curtailed.

Batting for Congress' Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency candidate Gogoi, Vadra said: "When BJP leaders come to campaign, they talk about irrelevant issues. However, Gaurav Gogoi has always raised people's issues."

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that unemployment is at an all-time high, but the PM mentioned it only twice in a recent interview, which was all about his 'Man Ki Baat'.

"If you want to control price rise, then vote for Congress. Please don't vote on religion and caste issues. It's time to teach a lesson," she said at the roadshow.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary landed at Jorhat airport this morning and straightaway reached Titabor, the assembly seat of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a part of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadra accompanied by Gogoi, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, AICC general secretary and in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders started her roadshow from Titabor Chariali.

"The states of the Northeast have their own unique culture and historical heritage. The BJP government has imposed its own rules on this heritage," she said in a post on X before starting the roadshow.

Besides, inflation and unemployment have made the lives of the people difficult, she added.

"Congress' five justice guarantees will not only provide relief to the public but will also strengthen the future of the youth and the country," Vadra said.

In Jorhat, Gogoi's direct contest will be with sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the BJP. Voting in Jorhat will take place in the first phase on April 19.

The roadshow travelled around two kilometres to Titabor Tiniali within the town, AICC Communications Coordinator (Assam) Mahima Singh told PTI here.

After the event, Vadra left for Tripura to lead another roadshow in Tripura West constituency, she added.