Congress' Vijay Vasanth moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss disparity in MGNREGA wages

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the disparities in MGNREGA wages.

In his notice, Vasanth claimed that the "acute" disparities in MGNREGA wages are leaving millions of rural workers vulnerable to poverty.

"I rise to bring to the attention of this House the urgent and critical issue of inadequate wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which has been a cornerstone of rural employment in India. Unfortunately, the wages currently paid under this flagship scheme have become woefully insufficient, leaving millions of rural workers vulnerable to exploitation and poverty" Vasanth stated in the notice.

Vasanth also highlighted that wages are not indexed according to inflation. He also pointed out the disparity in wage distribution in stated and delayed payments to the workers.

"The base rate for the fixation of wages under MGNREGA has remained largely unchanged since the scheme's inception in 2005. This has rendered the current wages obsolete, as they do not reflect the current cost of living or inflationary pressures. For instance, the average daily wage of 221 in 2024-25 (for many states) fails to meet the basic subsistence level for rural workers," he stated.

"There is a stark disparity in wages across states. In the financial year 2024-25, Haryana, with the highest wage rate, pays 374 per day, while workers in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland receive as low as 234 per day. This inequitable wage distribution between states highlights the systemic regional disparities and undermines the spirit of uniformity that MGNREGA was meant to promote." he added.

Expressing concern over delayed payments, Vasanth stated that the workers have to wait for 45 days or more to receive the payments, resulting in "severe hardship" for them and thier families.

Further, Vasanth demanded an immediate revision of MGNREGA wages to 500 rs per day to reflect the rising cost of living, with wages indexed to national inflation to ensure they keep pace with price increases. Timely payment of wages must be ensured through automated systems and accountability measures to prevent delays.