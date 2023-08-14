Congress to release much awaited CWC list on Aug 16

NEW DELHI: The much awaited Congress Working Committee (CWC), highest decision making body of the party is likely to be released on Wednesday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the new president.

A top placed COngress said that the list has been finalised and there are several changes in the CWC list this time.

He, however, did not share much details noting that there will be many surprises in the new team of Kharge.

The source also said that the list of the reshuffling has been finalised and is all set to be released.

The source said that many leaders under the age of 50 years will get an important role in the party. The source also revealed that the party has also planned one state, one in-charge formula.

At the party's three-day 85th plenary session held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from February 24 to 26 this year, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee (CWC) and thus election was not required for the party's top decision making body.

The party during the 85th Plenary Session has also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth below the age of 50 years in the CWC and also expanded the members of the highest decision making body to 35.