Congress to hold CWC meeting on Dec 21

NEW DELHI: The Congress has called a meeting of its top decision body Working Committee in the national capital on December 21 to deliberate and discuss the current political situation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the fourth meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on December 19 at 3 pm in New Delhi. This meeting comes after the BJP ousted Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retained Madhya Pradesh. The results in Hindi heartland states came as a shocker to Congress and a morale-booster to BJP.

Congress leaders expressed happiness over victory in Telangana and said the results in the three states were disappointing and the party will rebuild itself in these areas. The election results again showed Congress' vulnerability to take on the BJP in a direct contest. In Telangana, the main adversary of Congress was a regional party.

The Congress campaign in the state led by veteran leader and nine-time MP Kamal Nath came a cropper and the party is likely to get 65 seats. The party has won 56 seats and is leading on nine more.

The Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan, especially in the last few months, but it was not enough to prevent a BJP victory. The BJP won 115 seats to get a comfortable majority in the 200-member House.

Congress has won 68 seats and is leading on one seat in Rajasthan. The state has not repeated the government for over three decades and did not buck this trend in this election either.

The guarantees given by the Congress and the ambitious Sanjeevni scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government did not prove enough for the ruling party in the state.

Elections to the four states were held last month and the results were declared on December 3 and 4.