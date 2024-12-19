Congress steps up attack on Amit Shah over Ambedkar issue

BELAGAVI: Stepping up the attack against Union Minister Amit Shah for his comments on B R Ambedkar in Parliament, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that Shah would have been a "ragpicker" if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution.

If the Rajya Sabha Chairman was really functioning under the Constitution, he should have immediately suspended Shah from the House, said Siddaramaiah in the Assembly.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah on Tuesday said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."