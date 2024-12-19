Congress steps up attack on Amit Shah over Ambedkar issue
If the Rajya Sabha Chairman was really functioning under the Constitution, he should have immediately suspended Shah from the House, said Siddaramaiah in the Assembly
BELAGAVI: Stepping up the attack against Union Minister Amit Shah for his comments on B R Ambedkar in Parliament, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that Shah would have been a "ragpicker" if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution.
During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah on Tuesday said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."