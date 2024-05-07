"Congress, SP, entire INDI alliance are anti-Hindu, anti-Ram": CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: In a blistering attack on the opposition parties on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the entire "INDI alliance" are anti-Hindu and anti-Ram.

Addressing the media at his official residence before departing for the election campaign, Yogi Adityanath also criticized the statements made by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav.

"These are the people who open fire at Ram devotees, question the existence of Lord Ram and challenge his divine power. Expecting from them that they would honor India's faith, national heroes, and show reverence for the esteemed freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in our independence struggle is futile," CM Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi further mentioned that whether it is Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, or the National Conference, all have opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"They are against Hindus and the Sanatan faith. They are the ones that nurture the policy of appeasement. These supporters of terrorism behave contrary to the ideals of Lord Ram," he stated.

"People associated with the Congress and the I.N.D.I. alliance have tried from the beginning to stall the verdict from the Honorable Court in the case of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These people used to act as barriers and create obstacles. When the case went to the Supreme Court, these people ensured that nothing happened for 7-8 years. However, when the NDA government was formed under the leadership of PM Modi at the centre, and then in Uttar Pradesh, the case was expedited," Yogi added.

He said that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, a grand temple was built in Ayodhya. "Millions of devotees from across the nation and around the globe are flocking to express their faith and witness the rejuvenated Ayodhya. The members of the Congress-SP and I.N.D.I. alliance, however, have consistently aligned themselves with those who oppose Lord Ram", he remarked.

In response to the remarks made by Ram Gopal Yadav, CM Yogi criticized them, stating that they exemplify the true nature of the "INDI alliance".

"These individuals not only manipulate India's faith for political gain but also challenge the divine authority of Lord Ram. History attests that those who have dared to challenge divine authority have met with adversity," he said.

He further mentioned that the opposition's statement amounts to disrespecting the Sanatan faith and insulting crores of Ram devotees. "It is an insult to those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram temple. Indian society cannot accept this at all. Their statement is provocative, aimed at appeasing a section of society and use them as a vote bank", he pointed out.

"PM Modi is also saying that the parties associated with the INDI alliance will attempt to make a dent in the reservation of backward, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Their manifesto mentions this. When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, the RJD and SP were its constituent parties. At that time, these people formed the Ranganath Mishra and Sachar committees," Yogi added.

He further highlighted that the Ranganath Mishra Committee suggested giving six per cent reservations to Muslims out of 27 per cent meant for the OBCs. At that time, BJP had strongly opposed this stating that reservation cannot be done on the basis of religion. Then, the Sachar Committee was formed to attempt to intervene in the reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He mentioned that the opposition parties also tried to include some castes of Muslims in the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, which was opposed by the BJP, as Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was also against reservations based on religion.

Yogi expressed concern that despite efforts to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes, parties like Congress, SP, and RJD may attempt to diminish their reservation privileges and redistribute them to minorities whenever they have the chance. He warned against the potential division of India, urging voters to vehemently reject such actions.