Congress 'shahi parivar' hell-bent on breaking OBC-ST-SC unity to snatch reservations: PM

GUMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress, accusing that its 'shahi parivar' (royal family) is hell-bent on breaking the ST-SC-OBC unity to "snatch reservations under an evil design".

Addressing an election rally at Gumla, he accused the JMM-led coalition of looting the state's rich resources such as minerals, forest, sand and coal, putting 'Roti-Beti-Mati' (bread, land and daughter) at grave threat. He also accused the ruling dispensation of facilitating illegal immigration.

"The Congress knows that if STs, SCs and OBCs are united, they will pose a threat to the party's existence. This is the reason the Congress 'shahi parivar' is hell-bent on break their unity... They want to snatch reservations.

"The Congress is trying to pit one tribal community against another... Munda against Oraon, Lohra against Kharia, Kharwar against Korwa etc. with an agenda to break the tribal society's strength," he said.

The Congress cannot tolerate tribals in higher posts, which is why it opposes Droupadi Murmu's elevation (to the post of President) and continues to insult her, the PM said, adding former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was also insulted.

The BJP is committed to restoring tribal pride and 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' will be celebrated for one year from November 15 across the country to honour tribal icon Birsa Munda, he said.

Stating that he was the first Prime Minister to visit Ulihatu in Khunti, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, he said, "Modi worships those who are rejected by others."

The PM said that under Dharti Aba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan, more than 60,000 tribal villages across India will be developed at a cost of Rs 80,000.

Modi also promised that those who looted Jharkhand's resources and played with the future of its youth will not be spared and will be put behind bars.

Accusing JMM-led dispensation of selling Jharkhand's land, rivers and hills and earning crores of rupees by smuggling sand, he said, "Those who looted people's money will spend their lives in jail, they will have to return the money."

He alleged that the coalition leaders were not only looting resources but also even taking bribe for issuing birth and death certificates, and they have no right to remain in power.

There is a target to make 3 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didis', he said, adding that Ragi cultivation will be promoted and it will bring opportunities and prosperity to Jharkhand's farmers.

"It is Modi guarantee to fulfill all promises made in the BJP's manifesto including 'Gogo Didi' scheme (of providing Rs 2,100 financial assistance to women every month)," he said.

"The next five years are very crucial for Jharkhand's coming 25 years. Your one vote will contribute to making the state developed," he added.