Congress, RJD demand CM and deputy CM on caste strength

PATNA: A day after the caste-based survey report was published by the Bihar government, the Congress and RJD leaders on Tuesday demanded that the chief minister and deputy chief ministers be appointed according to the strength of the castes.



Congress leader and former state president Anil Sharma demanded appointment of three more deputy chief ministers apart from Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar.

He claimed that while one would belong to the Muslim community, the other two would be from Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

As the Muslim community has 17 per cent population which is the highest in the state, they are running a campaign on social media having # Muslim chief minister of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also hinted that the CM should belong to the caste with highest population.

He has always maintained that the share of power should be given according to the strength of the caste.

Meanwhile, Bihar Finance Minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary categorically expressed his disapproval at the demand.

"A demand to make chief minister according to the population of a particular caste has been there since long. We only know Rahul Gandhi as a Congress leader. Since he has always been in favour of it, it has been done and hence the statements of other leaders have no meaning," Chaudhary quipped.