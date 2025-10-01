Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was hospitalised as he developed fever, party sources said here on Wednesday.

Doctors at the city's MS Ramaiah Hospital are treating the 83-year-old leader, they said.

"The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha was taken to hospital on Tuesday as he developed fever and complained of leg pain. He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring," a Congress leader told PTI.