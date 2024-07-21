Congress parliamentary party meeting to be held on June 22: Sources

NEW DELHI: A Congress parliamentary group meeting chaired by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be held on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming budget session, sources said. The meeting will be held at the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting will be held at 11:00 am today at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both houses of Parliament, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a press release.

The deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and the deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, will also attend the all-party meeting on Sunday.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on July 22 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on August 12.

Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc with other parties and were able to prevent the BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA won 293 in the polls. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP bagged 240 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.