Congress nominates Ashok Singh for RS from MP

BHOPAL: Putting an end to suspense over the Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday nominated Ashok Singh.

Singh -- a senior Gwalior based Congress leader -- has contested three Lok Sabha elections. He has a strong political base in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Sources said that Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath both have agreed on Ashok Singh's name for the Upper House.

Singh, a wealthy Congress leader, has always funded the party and other candidates during the elections.

Even though the Congress witnessed a stunning defeat in the assembly election held in November last year, it performed considerably better in the Gwalior-Chambal region in comparison to other regions.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP, and senior party leader Govind Singh lost the assembly election from Bhind constituency, the Congress gave a push to a senior leader from this region.

"Ashok Singh has given years to the Congress, which could be the reason the party acknowledged his service to the party. Secondly, he is such a leader, who has support from all factions - Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh," said a Congress leader.

Rumours were rife that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was in race for the Rajya Sabha. However, Congress surprised everyone with its decision by nominating Ashok Singh.