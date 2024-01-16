Congress names Tika Ram Jully as Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Congress on Tuesday named Alwar Rural MLA and former minister Tika Ram Jully as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

This time, Congress has decided to give the responsibility of the post of Leader of Opposition to a Dalit leader.

Jully, who has become MLA from Alwar Rural for the third time, was first a Minister of State in the Ashok Gehlot government, after which he was promoted and made a Cabinet Minister.

Party sources said that this time, Congress has adopted the formula of Jat-Dalit combination.

Govind Singh Dotasra, a Jat, has meanwhile, has been retained as the state party President.

Dotasra, in a post on X, said: "Hearty congratulations to Alwar Rural MLA and former minister Tika Ram Jully ji on being appointed Leader of Opposition Rajasthan and best wishes for the future. It is hoped that you will discharge your responsibilities with full dedication and become the voice of Rajasthan on issues of public interest in the House."