Congress meets on poll strategy for Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: With the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh inching closer, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Besides Kharge and Baghel, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, state in-charge Kumari Selja, senior party leaders T.S. Singh Deo, state unit chief Mohan Markam, Syed Naseer Hussain, party poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and others were in the meeting.





According to party leaders, the Congress will discuss the poll preparedness and strategies.



The meeting over Chhattisgarh comes a day after the party held a similar meeting over Telangana on Tuesday.

The party leaders also said that the party will also discuss the government's performance in the state and to also chalk out the poll campaign strategy.