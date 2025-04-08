Congress-led standing committees made several suggestions to improve lives of Indians: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress-led standing committees made several suggestions to improve the lives of Indians and asserted that even while in Opposition, the party will continue to use every democratic institution to fight for the rights and well-being of the people.

The former Congress president said that in the Budget session of Parliament, the Congress-led Standing Committees made several suggestions to improve the lives of Indians.

The Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Charanjit Singh Channi, expanded on its previous call for a legal MSP and recommended additional compensation for stubble collection, along with a number of key protections for farmers and fishermen, Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Under Saptagiri Ulaka ji, the Rural Development Committee advocated for the expansion and strengthening of MNREGA, urging the removal of unnecessary obstacles," he said.

The Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, led by Digvijaya Singh, called for recruiting more teachers, reforms to end paper leaks and higher and timely-paid honorariums for Anganwadi workers, Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Committee, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, emphasised the need for safeguards for Indian migrant workers abroad, he said.

"These are just a few examples of the Congress Party's commitment to people's welfare. Even while in Opposition, we will continue to use every democratic institution to fight for the rights and well-being of the people of India," Gandhi said.