Congress launches 'palayan roko, naukri do pada-yatra' in Bihar

PATNA: The Congress in Bihar on Sunday launched a state-wide 'pada-yatra' themed 'palayan roko naukri do', highlighting the endemic unemployment in the province which is blamed for migration of young population on a large scale.

Leaders like AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar visited the remote West Champaran district where the pada-yatra, which would be undertaken by volunteers of the party's youth and students' wings, began.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Kanhaiya Kumar, who is also national in charge of NSUI, the students wing, launched a veiled attack on the ruling BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

"This government is unable to give jobs. Every competitive exam is marred by question paper leaks or ends in litigation in court because of other irregularities. Those who got employed recently, like government teachers, are being deprived of pension benefits that their seniors enjoy," said the Begusarai-born leader.

Indirectly referring to BJP's alleged politics of communal polarisation, he said, "When the government fails to provide the people with good education, health care and employment, it seeks to create a division in the society, pit one section against another."

He added, "We have gathered at the Bhitiharwa ashram set up by Mahatma Gandhi. We draw inspiration from his famous Dandi yatra, and his resolve to fight for one's cause without giving up the ideals of satya truth and ahimsa non-violence."

The pada-yatra is being seen, in political circles, as an attempt by the Congress to assert itself ahead of the assembly polls due later this year which the party is likely to contest in alliance with RJD and the Left.

Kumar, who began his political career with the CPI, before switching over to Congress four years ago, side-stepped queries about the elections.

He declined to answer a pointed question as to whether he could contest the assembly polls himself, and when asked how many seats he wanted for his party, he replied, "I am only concerned about every job aspirant being assured of a seat that suits his or her qualifications."

Kumar also gave a pep talk to young party workers on the occasion, asking them to work for bringing about a change in the state "from where people need to move out for almost everything, a good education, a job or even a honeymoon."

"On the other hand, we never see people from other states coming to Bihar in search of livelihood. This is why we face humiliation elsewhere. The government has no solution to this problem so it tries to divert attention with a politics of hate," alleged Kumar.

After covering various districts of Bihar, the pada-yatra will conclude in Patna.