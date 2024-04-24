Congress kept minorities as only as vote bank: BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan

COIMBATORE: As the war of words continues to rage between Congress and BJP over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on the former's manifesto, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accused the Congress of having kept minorities only as a vote bank.

"For the past 50 years, almost half a century, Congress ruled this country. What status they have given the minorities? They kept them only as vote bank," Soundararajan told.

"But our PM Modi made them proud by providing all schemes to them and people are very happy. Even our minority brothers and sisters are voting for BJP, in Gujarat, in Goa, in Uttar Pradesh. They are not thinking that they are separate from BJP or the PM. The Congress is panicking about unity. So, they want to divide the society as they usually do," she added.

Soundararajan said that schemes of the BJP government at the Centre are inclusive.

"First of all, our Prime Minister's schemes are of inclusive growth. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas; nobody has been excluded...For the past 50 years, almost half a century, Congress ruled this country. What status they have given the minorities? They kept them only as vote bank," she said.

A major political controversy has erupted after Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara last week alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".

Reacting to Congress and others' complaint to the EC over the PM Modi's statement, Soundararajan said, "They should know that the PM has not pinpointed any community, any religion...He is saying that the first preference should be to the poor...He has improved the lifestyle of minorities."

PM Modi and the BJP have criticised the Congress manifesto saying the poll document smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota for SC, ST, and OCB communities.

However, Congress hit back accusing PM Modi of polarising the electorate based on religion.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out one paragraph in his party's manifesto that can be concluded as appeasement to a particular section.

"Ask him (PM Narendra Modi) to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which will lead to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section," Chidambaram told reporters in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

"We recognise there is social division, social inequality, and economic inequality in this country. The most affected people are SCs, STs, and the poor irrespective of religion... If bringing justice to every section of society is considered appeasement, then so be it," he added.