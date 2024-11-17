"Congress itself altered the Constitution during Indira's regime": Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the Congress party over the "Constitution campaign" and accused the party of "altering" the Constitution during the Congress government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Addressing an election rally in Pune's Wakad, Gadkari attacked the Congress party and alleged that only sloganeering statements were made of 'Garibi Hatao,' and that the poor continue to suffer under the Congress rule.

"During the Congress regime, various programs like the 8-point, 20-point, and 40-point initiatives were launched with the slogan 'Garibi Hatao,' but unfortunately, poverty persisted among farmers, labourers, Dalits, and Muslims. Despite the promises, only announcements were made, and the poor continued to suffer. However, our country's adoption of new economic policies has led to significant growth and development," he said.

He accused Congress of propagating false information about the BJP amending the constitution and claimed that Congress altered the constitution during Indira Gandhi's administration when her election was pronounced invalid by the Allahabad Court. "During the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party spread misinformation that the BJP would change the constitution if they won more than 400 seats. However, the constitution is a solid foundation of India's democracy and no one dares to change it.

The BJP's policies and leadership are focused on developing the country and making it a 5 trillion economy. When Indira Gandhi's election was declared invalid by the Allahabad Court, the Congress Party, for their gain, altered the Constitution, which Baba Saheb Ambedkar had created. Now, those who once broke the Constitution are using it to spread misinformation during elections and confusing people," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party does not engage in caste politics, and I'm a daredevil who doesn't let delegations influence me. In front of 10,000 Muslims, I said, 'I am chaddiwala. If you want to vote, vote; if not, I'll still work for you.' I believe a person's qualities, not their caste, define them. I'll never be casteist." he added. According to the Union Minister, India's automobile business is worth Rs 22 lakh crore and ranks third in the world, whereas it was ranked eighth and Rs 7 lakh before 2014.

"In 2014, India's automobile industry was worth Rs 7 lakh crores and we ranked eighth globally. However, through the power of growth and technological advancements, we've surged past Japan and secured the third position worldwide. Today, the industry is valued at Rs22 lakh crores, with the United States and China leading the way. This remarkable progress has created employment opportunities for approximately four and a half crore youth. I'm optimistic that within five years, we'll surpass China and secure the second spot," he said. (ANI)