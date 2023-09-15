Congress issues whip to party MPs for Special Session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in Parliament during the Special Session from September 18 to 22.

The whip to the party’s Lok Sabha MPs said that very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the House during this Special Session.

“All members of Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House from September 18 to September 22 without fail and support the party’s stand. This may be treated as most important,” it said.

A similar whip was issued to Congress MPs of Rajya Sabha. The government has convened an all-party meeting on September 17 for the smooth function of the two Houses in the Special session of Parliament.

The Special Session will see discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday,

Parliament is likely to start functioning from the new building during the session.