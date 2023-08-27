"Congress is 4G party which means...": Amit Shah in Khammam

KAMMAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called Congress a '4G' party and said that the party is run by four generations of a single-family adding that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a '2G' party.

While addressing a 'Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa' rally in Khammam, Amit Shah said, "Congress party is 4G party which means four generation party, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BRS is a 2G party which means two generation party, KCR and later KTR. But this time neither 2G nor 4G will win because it is time for BJP to come into power in Telangana."

Reacting to the allegations made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that an internal friendship is going on between BJP and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Amit Shah said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that after the elections BJP and BRS will unite, but I want to say that BJP will never unite with KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi, instead will fight against them." Union Home Minister Amit Shah took on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In an attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief, Amit Shah said, "You have broken the dreams of the fighters of Telangana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi for the last nine years."

Accusing the Telangana Chief Minister of Nepotism, Amit Shah said that everyone is aware that KCR wants his son KTR to head the state after him. However, Amit Shah said that it will not happen in this upcoming election.

"We know that you (KCR) want to make KTR the CM of the state, but this time neither KCR nor KTR will become the CM. This time someone from the BJP will become the CM," Amit Shah said.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.