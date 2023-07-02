Congress has gone berserk...: Goyal on Uniform Civil Code

BHARATPUR (RAJASTHAN): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has hit out at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and the Congress for questioning the BJP-led government over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that the leaders of the grand old party have gone "berserk".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Goyal said that it is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country and the Supreme Court has also endorsed many of its verdicts.

"I think the Congress and its leaders have gone berserk. It is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country. Supreme Court had also talked about bringing UCC five times in different judgments. Kapil Sibal has forgotten the development works PM Modi has done for the minorities.

No government has done as much as done in Modi government," Goyal said while talking to ANI. The union minister further said that the BJP would get cross-party support for the UCC. "We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code.

We will get cross-party support for this," the minister said. Earlier on Saturday, Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the country of what the proposal was for a UCC.

The former union law minister also said that Uttarakhkand's Civil Code cannot be implemented across the country. "Firstly Prime Minister should inform the country what is the proposal for UCC and on what issues he want uniformity.

Until a proposal is put forward, there is no need for a debate (on UCC)," Sibal said. "Uttarakhkand's Civil Code cannot be implemented across the country. People are not completely aware of the law, but there are discussions going on," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. However, going against his own party, Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has backed the implementation of the UCC.

"Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India...As far as uniform civil code is concerned. We have said in this that we believe in the uniformity of diversity...So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them...There has to be a strong consensus building amongst all the parties concerned...But they (BJP) have to take everybody on board," the Congress leader added.