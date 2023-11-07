Congress govt failed to control Naxalism in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

SURAJPUR (Chhattisgarh): Coming down heavily on the Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country. Addressing a rally in Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh Surjapur on Tuesday, PM Modi said that the Congress government has failed to contain Naxalism in the state.

"Whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country. The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence. In recent times, many BJP workers have been taken away from us. A few days ago, one of our workers was shot dead," PM Modi said. He further said that in Congress rule, human trafficking and the business of drugs are on the rise in the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh.

"Our sisters and daughters are being targeted by criminals. Many girls from tribal families have gone missing. Congress leaders have no answer to this. Due to Congress' policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh," he said. Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Modi alleged that Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India.

"Did anyone think that a woman coming from 'adivasi' family could become India's President. You can't imagine how much Congress tried to stop (Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India), but it was the BJP who ensured this honour to her. He further said when the grand old party was in power at the Centre, its thinking was that spending money for Adivasis was a waste.

PM Modi further added that the BJP formed Chhattisgarh saying "BJP ne banaya hai, BJP hi sawaregi" (BJP has formed and now we will only make things good in the state). "Under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP formed Chhattisgarh. Today, the entire Chhattisgarh is saying, 'BJP ne banaya hai, BJP hi sawaregi',' he added.

The voting for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections for the first phase is underway. A voter turnout of 22.97 per cent has been recorded in Chhattisgarh till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 34.65 per cent in Kanker, followed by 32.5 per cent in Kondagaon, 28.84 per cent in Antagarh, 27 per cent in Mohla Manpur, 23.21 per cent in Khairagarh, 23.21 per cent in Kawardha, 25 per cent in Khujji, 18.36 per cent in Jagdalpur, and 19.97 per cent in Bastar.

The lowest voter turnout of 9.11 was recorded in Bijapur. The polling started at 7 am for ten seats, which include Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Voting for the remaining assembly constituencies, which include Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakote began at 8 am. The state of Chhattisgarh is undergoing elections in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3