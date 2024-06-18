Congress faces criticism over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad candidature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP in Kerala has intensified its critique of the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. They suggest that the Congress may even consider her husband, Robert Vadra, for the upcoming Palakkad by-poll.

K Surendran and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused the Congress leadership of deceiving Wayanad's constituents, arguing that the party serves only the interests of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Surendran highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's actions have reiterated this notion.

In contrast, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended Priyanka's candidacy, asserting that she would be embraced by the people of Kerala. He remarked that Priyanka is a commendable campaigner against fascist and communal forces, and predicted her success in Wayanad with a larger voting margin.