'Congress denies allegations of giving up in Rajasthan'

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday hit back at the BJP after its top leadership was accused of giving up in Rajasthan and campaigning slowly there as compared to other states, saying that from November 16 onwards, its senior leaders will be there in the desert state.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: "A section of the BJP-sponsored propaganda driven media is spreading canards about our top leadership’s activity in Rajasthan. Recently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, RahulGandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji have campaigned multiple times in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram."

"From 16 November onwards, Kharge ji will be in Rajasthan for 3 days, Rahul ji will have public events spanning 4 days and Priyanka ji will also be campaigning for 3 days.

"This propaganda is being spread against us while there is complete silence about how PM Modi did not even have the courage to campaign in Mizoram," he said, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the northeastern state during polls.

Venugopal said that "it is extremely unethical and mischievous that these pre-meditated hit jobs cast aspersions on our unflinching commitment towards Rajasthan".

"Don’t forget, Rahul ji walked for 18 days across Rajasthan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra - one of the longest stretches of the Yatra. The Congress’s vision that is being implemented in Rajasthan and its guarantees for the upcoming elections is an outcome of Rahul ji’s conversations with the poor, youth and marginalised people of Rajasthan," he said.

"Our entire party, right from the booth level to the Congress President, is working unitedly to ensure our government is repeated in Rajasthan. There is no doubt that we will return to power with a resounding victory - because the Congress has an unbreakable, solid bond with the 8 crore people of Rajasthan. A bond that is forged by decades of public service and revolutionary governance," he added.

The Congress is seeking second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has already announced seven guarantees in the state.

Polling for 200 member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.