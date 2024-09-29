Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power: Kharge after getting unwell at J-K rally

JASROTA: Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after getting medical assistance.

Accusing the BJP government of continuing to run Jammu and Kashmir through remote control, Kharge said, "These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's intervention."

"We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you," Kharge told the rally in the Jasrota belt.

He further accused the BJP of allowing outsiders to dominate key sectors like mining and liquor contracts in J&K.

"Why has the BJP delayed restoring statehood when they hold all the power? The people of J&K deserve better governance, and the BJP has failed to deliver," he said.

"Modiji is shedding crocodile tears for the future of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The reality is that in the last 10 years, the youth of the entire country have been pushed into darkness, and Modi ji himself is responsible for this," Kharge alleged.

He said that PM Modi has given nothing to the youth of India in the last 10 years. "Can you believe a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years?" he told the gathering.

He also highlighted the unemployment issue, saying, "The highest unemployment rate in 45 years is in the Modi ji's tenure." In Modi and (Amit) Shah’s minds, there is no intent to provide jobs, only to give speeches, take photos, and cut ribbons, he said.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, 65 per cent of government positions are vacant. Jobs here are being given to outsiders on a contractual and daily wage basis. Even in AIIMS Jammu, people from Jammu haven't received jobs, according to the information I have," he noted.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, the Congress chief said, "You must have heard how many lies Modiji spoke when he came to Jammu and Kashmir (for campaigning)...how much he insulted the Congress, and the kind of language he used. This shows his nervousness because he can clearly see defeat in the polls."

Kharge cautioned the people of J&K against the "deceitful tactics" of the BJP, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of diverting attention away from their failure to address the real issues plaguing the UT.

"Except for promises, the BJP has done nothing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the past 10 years. Now, during elections, the BJP is shamelessly trying to raise irrelevant issues to hide its failures," he alleged.

"Instead of focusing on the problems faced by the people such as unemployment and lack of development...the delay in restoring statehood, the BJP is trying to mislead the public with irrelevant issues," Kharge said.

Kharge also criticised the BJP's promise of creating 500,000 jobs, calling it an empty slogan. "For 10 long years, they could not deliver a few thousand jobs to the youth. How can they now promise five lakh jobs? They are deceiving the youth here," he said.

The Congress chief underscored the importance of restoring the "Darbar Move" tradition for the economic prosperity of both Jammu and Kashmir regions, reiterating Congress's commitment to the well-being and progress of the people.

He concluded his speech by reminding the people that the final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir is on October 1, urging them to elect Congress's Jasrota candidate Thakur Balbir Singh with a huge margin.